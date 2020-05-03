MANKATO — On the night of May 1, 1970, Kent State University student Dennis Durand, now a Mankato resident, was watching the NBA finals at a bar in downtown Kent, Ohio when the sheriff walked in.
“He hit the light switch with his shotgun and said, ‘Everybody out,’” Durand said. “There was light rain falling, someone broke a window in a storefront, so they closed all the bars and marched everyone back to campus.”
That Friday night was the beginning of a weekend of protests in and around Kent State University that ultimately led to the deaths of four students three days later.
Earlier that day, hundreds of college students mobilized on campus to protest President Richard Nixon’s invasion of Cambodia the day before. The Vietnam War had been raging for years with no end in sight, and those opposing it were growing increasingly frustrated.
On Saturday students helped clean up the broken bottles and windows in the downtown area from the night before. Then someone torched an ROTC building on campus. When the fire department arrived, Durand saw a few people cutting the fire hoses, but the firefighters managed to contain the fire.
Already a former Marine when he transferred to Kent State in 1967, Durand was troubled that a few instigators were changing the tone of what was intended to be, and largely remained, a peaceful protest.
“I had gone to the police station and said, ‘Let’s keep this local. I’ve got 1,500 veterans, mostly Vietnam vets,’” Durand said. “The chief of police was a Marine, and he said, ‘Just go out and tell me if you see any incitement.’”
By Saturday evening, Gov. Jim Rhodes called in the Ohio National Guard. The next day started out calm, and Durand said the troops were mingling with the students.
“People were sticking flowers in their guns and they were talking with the girls, sharing cigarettes. It was very relaxed,” Durand said. “The National Guard and the students were mixing.”
But the tone changed Monday when Durand joined 2,000 protesters in the commons area near the student union, which was adjacent to the still smoldering ROTC building.
A police sergeant arrived in a jeep with a loudspeaker and said, “'I order you to disperse!'” Durand said.
“What were we supposed to do? We live here,” he thought. “This is our campus, where were we supposed to go?”
When someone threw a rock, the National Guard troops put on their gas masks and fired tear gas at the crowd, and some of the protesters picked up the canisters and threw them back. The troops pushed up the hill toward the commons — that sent the rock throwers running. But the troops, unfamiliar with the campus, hit a dead end in a rugby field past the commons.
Students were walking between classes when the National Guardsmen turned back and made their way to an area between Johnson and Taylor halls. The protesters shouted at the troops.
That’s when Durand heard gunfire and ran toward a nearby building. He saw his classmate Jeffrey Miller lying on the ground. Miller had been shot in the face, and he wasn't breathing.
He was one of the four students killed by the gunfire that day. Nine other students were injured. It was a defining moment that would forever alter Durand’s view of the country he had fought for a decade earlier.
The Vietnam War killed an estimated 2 million civilians and nearly 60,000 servicemen. The U.S. government spent what would by today's standards be nearly $1 trillion on the war.
“I was a true believer,” Durand said. “I joined the Marine Corps looking for a fight, but I started to get turned off by the politics of the whole situation. It radicalized me. We kept sending people over (to Vietnam). They should have flown over and just kicked bags of money out.”
About 800 miles away in Mankato, Mark Halverson was nearing the end of his freshman year at Mankato State College when he heard what happened at Kent State. Like many other university students across the country, he was shocked at what had happened in Ohio.
“I don’t think anyone thought the National Guard — supposedly well-trained and well-disciplined — would as a unit start firing on students,” Halverson said. “These were young kids.”
Halverson said the news from Kent State raised a lot of eyebrows, but Mankato State College remained quiet that week. Then 11 days later, state police in Mississippi shot two students at Jackson State College.
“The Black Student Union organized a protest that picked up steam because everybody was still fuming about Kent State,” Halverson said. “Nixon was already unpopular with students, but that mobilized a movement. That was more than a war protest when the government starts shooting students.”
Halverson joined the Student Senate and used that position as a vehicle to erect an on-campus memorial for the students killed at Kent State and Jackson State.
“There were some bureaucratic hurdles to cross,” Halverson said. “Some of my friends and I got tired of waiting.”
One Saturday afternoon they brought shovels and wheelbarrows with the plan to erect the monument, near the fountain outside the student union, when an administrator ran out and promised they’d get it done in short order. It was erected in 1972 and remains there today, between Morris Hall and the Centennial Student Union.
“As far as I know, it was the first of the memorials to Kent State,” Halverson said. “I know it was there long before they had one at Kent State. It’s not the kind of thing most universities would go out and do on their own, but we got it done and it’s been there ever since.”
Like Durand, the event had a profound and defining impact on Halverson as he looks back to that Monday 50 years ago today. The Mankato lawyer said it likely played a pivotal role in swaying public opinion against the war, which officially ended in 1975.
“It really was a major thing, and in retrospect, it takes a while to look back on your life, but that’s when I got politically active and I have been to some extent ever since.”
