LE CENTER — A Belle Plaine man died hours after his duck hunting boat capsized in rural Le Sueur County Saturday morning, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a capsized boat on Clear Lake two miles northeast of Le Center at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday and found Jeffrey Ernest Brooks, 55, of Belle Plaine, floating in the water several yards from the boat. Nicholas Jeffrey Brooks, 28, also of Belle Plaine, was found sitting on top of the overturned boat.
Nicholas Brooks was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague while Jeffrey Brooks was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, where he died during night-time hours. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the boating accident.
