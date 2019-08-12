SLEEPY EYE — A St. James man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning south of Sleepy Eye.
Erik Saul Estrada, 19, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic northbound on Highway 4 at about 6:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the northbound ditch, the State Patrol reported.
Estrada, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said.
