BLUE EARTH — A man heading westbound on Interstate 90 in rural Faribault County was injured Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a barbwire fence.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nicholas Alan Sorenson, 30, of Dickens, Iowa, was driving west of Blue Earth at 11:21 a.m. when his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado struck a barbwire fence, ran through a bean field and vaulted over a gravel road.
Sorenson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was treated at United Hospital in Blue Earth for non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol reported.
