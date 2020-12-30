NEW PRAGUE — A Webster man was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 south of New Prague Wednesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

William Earl Boysen, 72, of Webster, was pulling onto Highway 13 in a 2005 Chevy Venture when he collided with a southbound Ford F150 driven by Terry Dwayne Cook III, 21, of New Prague at approximately 5:34 p.m. 

Boysen was transported to Fairview Ridges in Burnsville for non-life threatening injuries. Cook and his passenger were uninjured, according to the State Patrol. 

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you