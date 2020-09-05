HENDERSON — A Crystal man was injured in a motorcycle crash near Henderson Saturday morning. 

Charles Edward Wong, 40, was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 19 one mile from Henderson at approximately 10:31 a.m. While turning left onto 290th street, collided with a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Zachary Jacob Cekalla, 34, of Shakopee, who was turning in the same direction. 

Wong was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska. Cekalla was uninjured. Both men were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.  

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you