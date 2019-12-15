MONTGOMERY — A 55-year-old man was killed when his snowmobile collided with a pickup truck Saturday afternoon a mile west of Montgomery.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff reported Larry Gene Haynes, of Montgomery, was driving a snowmobile northbound on a snowmobile trail at a high speed and was unable to stop when the trail crossed Lexington Road near the intersection with 173rd Avenue. Haynes collided with a westbound pickup truck at 4:40 p.m. The crash ejected Hayes from the snowmobile.
Sheriff’s deputies performed lifesaving efforts, but Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
