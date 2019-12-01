MANKATO — The city of Mankato announced a downtown snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday and ending 8 a.m. Monday to remove snow from the downtown corridor.
No parking is allowed on Mankato’s downtown streets during the emergency, including Madison Avenue to Plum Street on Riverfront Drive, South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall Streets, and Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street.
Temporary free parking is available in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during the snow emergency. More information is available at 507-387-9001.
