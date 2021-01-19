MANKATO — With combined degrees in journalism and education, Stacy Wells has come full circle as the new communications director at Mankato Area Public Schools; and it likely began when she hosted a television show more than 25 years ago.
After she graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, with a degree in broadcast journalism, Wells took a job working behind the scenes for Twin Cities Public Television. She and her colleagues created a talk show on TPT called “Don’t Believe the Hype,” which Wells routinely hosted.
“We recruited local Black teenagers to come to the set every week,” she said. “Interacting with young people really got me interested in education and working with kids.”
That experience led Wells, who grew up in south Minneapolis, to pursue and earn a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
She left journalism to serve in a variety of educational roles over the past 25 years, from K-12 teacher and teacher trainer, to developing curriculum and more recently as an equity and diversity consultant for several school districts.
Until last year, Wells was director for equity and inclusion for the Community Supports Administration at the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which led her to work as a consultant for Mankato Area Public Schools, along with creating community conversations around school resource officers in the district.
“I really enjoyed the folks that I met, the work that the district is trying to do and the direction it’s trying to go in,” Wells said.
All of her experience in those fields has now come full circle, combining her journalism and education background into a new role as Mankato Area Public Schools’ director of communications. Wells began the new position Nov. 30.
“It seemed like a good opportunity to use some other skills I had, being communications, that was my undergrad degree, and making the switch back to K-12 along with the work around equity and racial justice,” Wells said. “I’m really committed to education and all children being educated, particularly students of color.”
Supt. Paul Peterson said Wells has a combination of talents and experiences that made her an ideal candidate with the ability to connect with people from a variety of backgrounds.
“When you’re working with stakeholders, internal and external, people bring their different experiences, whether it’s from a parent, a staff member, a community member or a taxpayer,” Peterson said. “Her breadth of experience stood out, and having a journalism degree was something that we found to be a really good fit for where our district is at right now.”
Peterson said they created the new position last fall to meet the needs of the growing size and scope of the Mankato school district.
Wells said she wants to look beyond the traditional scope of a communications director involving press releases and interviews. She sees her new role as a conduit that moves in both directions — getting information and feedback from the community, students, families and teachers.
“It’s about telling the story of all the sorts of different students and employees in the district,” she said.
Wells has ties to Mankato going back a decade; she co-authored the Write on Race Resource Guide and has facilitated community conversations on race and racism alongside Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
“For so long we’ve been having all these conversations about race and racism and things like white privilege,” Wells said. “Yes, there’s been some change, but we obviously know that we still have lots of problems. One of the things we talked about as we were doing some planning is how do you help a community be prepared and be really thoughtful about their interactions and to really create a community that is inclusive and welcoming.”
Wells said feeling welcomed and supported is part of why she accepted the position here as the only Black cabinet member for the district. While Mankato, like much of outstate Minnesota, is predominantly white, those demographics are changing, and she sees that as an asset.
One of her goals in the new job is to attract more teachers of color to reflect Mankato’s growing diversity — and that extends to fostering an educational climate of openness and inclusion for families and students as well.
“You have to have a story that compels people to be interested and willing to come to Mankato or to stay in Mankato,” Wells said. “So how do you create a story that says you belong here, and we want you here, we’re going to support you however that may need to look. I’m really interested in trying to help tell that story.”
