MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools announced a two-hour late start for students Monday according to a press release Sunday.
The release said the district decided to open late due to extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills forecasted for the early morning hours on Monday.
In addition, morning preschool and ACES are canceled for Monday morning, although Early Childhood Family Education will run as planned.
Monday's low temperature is expected to exceed minus 20 degrees in the Mankato area, according to the National Weather Service.
