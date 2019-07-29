MANKATO — Not all rain-soaked construction seasons are the same.
Despite precipitation that's well above normal, something that seems to be becoming the norm, weather hasn't significantly delayed this year's road work as much as it did in previous years.
"It's going pretty good," said Michael McCarty, Mankato's assistant city engineer. "Last week was a little bit of a setback with the 8 inches of rain we got."
But because the rain this year tends to be coming in massive downpours rather than days-long showers, much more of the precipitation seems to be draining away rather than soaking in, McCarty said.
And the torrential rains have been followed up by multiple dry days, allowing contractors to catch up.
"For sure they work long days, and some contractors have been out on Saturdays as well," McCarty said.
But McCarty and other city and county engineers were more than pleased with this week's forecast, something they hope to see repeated throughout August.
In North Mankato, seal-coating of streets will be underway in coming days even as the major Commerce Drive project continues.
"This week is pretty ideal when it comes to that," North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said. "Sunny skies and low humidity."
Here's a look at how some of the bigger projects in the Mankato area are faring:
Warren Street
Warren Street is done. McCarty expected the detour signs to be pulled down Monday night and traffic to be flowing on Tuesday.
"The road should be opened up," he said. "There's some final striping being done, but that will be done under traffic in the next couple of days."
The $597,000 project, funded with a federal grant, aims to reduce pedestrian-vehicle conflicts at and near the Minnesota State University campus.
New crossings with pedestrian-activated flashing lights have been added, along with wider walkways. Medians are in place, both to narrow driving lanes to slow traffic and to provide a mid-way refuge for pedestrians.
The stop sign on Warren Street at the T-intersection with Maywood Avenue (where one of the midway pedestrian refuges was installed) has been removed.
"We're going to see how that goes," McCarty said. "... Hopefully, we balance the pedestrian-vehicle movements a little bit and don't cause things to back up so much."
That project easily beat its most important deadline, completed nearly four weeks before the start of classes at MSU.
Haefner-Madison roundabout
The joint Mankato-Blue Earth County project to improve the crash-prone intersection of Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue was also targeted for completion before the busy back-to-school shopping season. The new $1.74 million roundabout in the midst of the east-side retail area could still be wrapped up before the end of August, which is after MSU students return but before K-12 students head back to school.
"You know, it's going to be so dependent on weather," said county Public Works Director Ryan Thilges. "If we have good weather and the contractor pushes it, it may be possible."
The utility-clogged intersection — it has everything from natural gas supply lines to fiber optic cables — made the initial stages of the project complex. Those lines have been relocated and storm sewer work is complete.
"We're happy to be past that hurdle and to be putting the road together now," Thilges said.
Detours seem to be working OK, although they have increased congestion on the nearby Adams Street/Haefner roundabout.
"We just ask people to be patient and be safe," he said.
Another school-impacting project — the Main Street work being done from Victory Drive to Kennedy Elementary School — will be done well before the grade-schoolers return to Kennedy. It's just a resurfacing project without replacement of the below-street utilities, and — weather permitting — the pavement could be in place by the end of next week, McCarty said.
Low-lying streets
Located across from Mankato West High School, the Poplar Street reconstruction — including replacement of the large sewer line that serves west Mankato, Skyline and Lehillier — was another one that was targeted for completion before classes resumed at the high school.
In that case, there was an indirect rain effect that will make it impossible, McCarty said. The wet spring and summer kept the Minnesota River at unseasonably high levels, which raises the water table in the lower portions of the valley, which makes it impossible to dig down to the sewer-line depths.
The Poplar sewer line is more than 20 feet below the road surface, and the subsoil was just too saturated.
"Unfortunately, with the river staying up through June, we had to delay the start," McCarty said.
The goal now is to complete the work by the end of September.
It was the same story for the total reconstruction of a block of Tyler Avenue in lower North Mankato.
"We're waiting for the river to go down," said North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host. "They were potentially going to start at the end of this week."
While the work on Tyler could be completed in four to eight weeks if they're dry weeks, there was no alternative to the delayed start.
"Unfortunately, we're kind of at the mercy of the river," Host said.
Cherry Street
The Cherry Street reconstruction — Mankato's biggest project of the season at nearly $4.3 million — is within a week of being on schedule despite the rain-soaked summer. And the portion of the project most vulnerable to rainfall, the work on the underground utilities, could be completed in about a week, according to McCarty.
"If the weather is good. Always preface it with that," he said. "But the forecast does look good."
Cherry Street is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 15, and McCarty is hopeful.
Commerce Drive
North Mankato's largest undertaking of the 2019 construction season has the advantage of being a surface-level job on the city's hilltop. But the $3.6 million remake of Commerce Drive includes numerous pedestrian and aesthetic improvements, which involves a lot of concrete that can't be poured in the rain.
"That certainly impacted some of the surface stuff they've been trying to do," Host said of the precipitation, including the recent deluge that brought nearly a quarter of the annual average precipitation for Mankato in a single week. "But for the most part, things have been tracking pretty well on that project."
Work should be done by the end of August between Lor Ray Drive and Roe Crest Drive, at which point major construction will begin on the western half of the project. The entire Commerce Drive remake should be completed by late September.
County Road 1/old Hwy 66
One of Blue Earth County's most challenging projects in years — the reconstruction of County Road 1 from west Mankato to Good Thunder — has dealt with plenty of wet weather during the multi-year reconstruction to make former State Highway 66 safer while maintaining its status as one of the area's most scenic drives.
"It's progressing fairly well," Thilges said. "It's just labor-intensive and time-consuming."
That's particularly the case with the steep 70-degree wall — 925 feet in length — being constructed of sand and high-strength geo-fabric on a hillside stretch of the highway. That follows a pair of previously built walls at 45-degree angles that were a combined 2,000 feet long.
The project is being funded with more than $20 million provided from the state when it turned over ownership of the road to the county. The precipitous but heavily-drained wall structures were designed into the project to maintain the scenic feel of the highway while maintaining it as a 30 mph roadway. As it turned out, the walls were also cheaper than constructing a more gradual hillside because of the amount of private land that would have needed to be purchased and the amount of fill that would have had to be hauled in, Thilges said.
"It considerably reduced the amount of right-of-way we had to acquire and the amount of trees we had to take down as part of the project," he said.
The County Road 1 project will likely push up against the very end of the construction season. And while there may be some additional construction south of the Le Sueur River crossing that will be delayed until next year, that work will probably be done under traffic.
The portion north of County Road 90 should be a finished project when it reopens late this year, Thilges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.