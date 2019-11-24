MANKATO — When Sally Coomes, organizer for the Mankato First Presbyterian Church’s annual Fair Trade Market, first heard the term “fair trade” 15 years ago, it was a relatively new concept for area churches. Fast forward to the present, and ensuring fair prices for farmers and artisans in the developing world has become a part of the church’s mission.
“Our church is a fair trade church,” Coomes said. “In other words we’ve committed to serving fair trade goods or coffee in our coffee hour. That’s a commitment we’ve made to fair trade and we support the various fair trade events that are planned by Mankato Fair Trade.”
Mankato became the first fair trade town in Minnesota in 2011, and eight other local churches have joined First Presbyterian Church of Mankato in promoting fair trade items as part of the Mankato Area Fair Trade Town initiative, whose mission is to advocate for and expand the availability of fair trade products in town.
A dozen years ago, church leaders reached out to Ten Thousand Villages in Mountain Lake, MN, which sells a variety of free trade items ranging from handmade baskets, blankets and pottery to home décor and jewelry. Since then, volunteers from the Mountain Lake organization bring hundreds of fair trade items to sell every year at First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds go directly back to the artisans that made them, creating an ongoing relationship between buyer and seller.
This is Coomes’ fourth year coordinating the fair trade market at the church, which took place Sunday morning after their service. She said it’s not only an opportunity to support artisans around the world, but shoppers are able to select unique, hard to find merchandise right before the holidays.
“These are things you wouldn’t find anywhere else,” she said. “They just make special things and fortunately a lot of people appreciate their efforts and goods.”
On Sunday, two volunteers from the Mountain Lake store packed several tables with fair trade items for sale.
“We have fair trade coffee, chocolate, olive oil and cocoa,” said 10,000 Villages volunteer Jean Haberman, of Mountain Lake. “Then we had a fair amount of jewelry, different scented soaps, handbags and household decorative items. This is not even a tenth of what we have at the store.”
Ten Thousand Villages also has a kiosk at the River Hills Mall during the month of December featuring fair trade items from the store. Volunteer Marcia Fast said there’s been a great deal of local support for fair trade items.
“We’re taking home less stuff than we came with, so that’s good,” Fast said.
Haberman said the Presbyterian Church she attended while living in Marshall had a fair trade day similar to First Presbyterian Church in Mankato, and that it’s growing in faith communities.
“A lot of Presbyterian churches and others now have fair trade days; a lot of people support it,” Haberman said.
Coomes said the mission behind the fair trade market is to foster long term relationships with the very artisans and farmers who sell their items directly to the consumer, rather than through a power broker who pays a low price for the items before profiting from a high markup in the United States.
“They’re making these things in various countries but are living in poverty, which is a shame while some middle man comes and scoops it all up and gets all the profit,” Coomes said. “It (fair trade) allows the actual crafts person or coffee growers to get full payment so there is no middle man.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.