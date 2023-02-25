MANKATO — Mike Drummer, for decades one of the major developers in Mankato, is purchasing the Good Counsel property from the School Sisters of Notre Dame Pacific Province.
The purchase includes the property located at 170 Good Counsel Drive, minus Loyola Catholic School, according to a release from the province.
The province announced Friday that the purchase agreement with Drummer Growth LLC had been signed.
“We selected Drummer Growth LLC to purchase Our Lady of Good Counsel because they are committed to honoring the legacy of the SSND,” stated Sister Debra Marie Sciano, provincial leader.
The province decided in 2018 to sell off properties on four U.S. campuses, including at Good Counsel in Mankato.
In April 2021, an announcement was made that they would be selling their entire Mankato property other than a cemetery.
Loyola Catholic Schools will remain on the eastern half of the campus. The historic Our Lady of Good Counsel buildings, the sisters’ living spaces and the chapel were to be sold to for redevelopment.
Drummer has been an active developer since the 1990s, building housing and commercial property.
He is leading the development around Prairie Winds Middle School on the east side of Mankato and is currently renovating the former Shopko building on Madison Avenue. The Shopko project is to include a Crooked Pint restaurant and ice rink, as well as an events center and other space.
In 1990 he and his wife, Julie Drummer, opened a small seasonal garden center in the parking lot of what was then Menards and is now Snell Motors, starting what would grow into some 30 related businesses today in construction, residential development and retail.
Drummer Cos. was inducted into the Greater Mankato Growth Business Hall of Fame in 2013.
Mike Drummer said at the time that one business opportunity grew into another as his brothers and other relatives branched out into residential construction (Heartland Homes), rental complexes such at Stadium Heights, retail and office development and Drummers Garden Center and Floral.
"The neat thing about the development of our company is that we've been able to do it with our family and friends and business partners," Drummer said.
The number of sisters who had lived on Good Counsel hill had been in decline for decades and the remaining members were increasingly elderly. Leaders of the province decided that selling their remaining campuses would combine to reduce costs and generate revenue — ensuring health care could be financed for the aging sisters while also allowing the congregation’s educational mission to continue.
Most of the elderly sisters moved this past fall to a care center in Shakopee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.