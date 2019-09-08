Police lights logo

MANKATO — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry John Griffin, 64, of Janesville, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion southbound on Highway 22 in Mankato. A 2006 Cadillac DTS driven by Deann Marie Friedrichs was attempting to turn westbound onto Victory Drive from Highway 22 when both vehicles collided. 

Friedrichs was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic in Mankato. Griffin was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. 

