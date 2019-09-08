Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.