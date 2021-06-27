MANKATO — People with a variety of skill levels spent their Sunday afternoon engaged in a conversation without uttering a single word — through drumming.
Under a decorative tent outside Vagabond Village, with chairs and cushions to sit on, a half-dozen people had a diverse array of percussion instruments to choose from, like bongos, congas, tambourines, maracas, bells and even a jaw harp — a tiny instrument made of vibrating metal that produces a sound reminiscent of Appalachia.
It’s the first time the group — which is open to anybody interested in drumming regardless of ability — had a chance to meet following the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers Dave “Ocho” O’Connell and Natalie Pierson aim to make the drum circle a regular, monthly event.
In early 2020, Pierson, owner of Vagabond Village, reached out to Ocho about bringing a group together to play the hand drums. In February that year, the two brought their own collections of percussion instruments to share for those that didn’t have any.
“We ended up doing a class here at nighttime after hours,” Pierson said. “We just did a little circle where everybody picked up instruments and we learned some basic things, just to see what that felt like. We were going to talk about some other ideas and then COVID hit, so then we just went a long time without doing it.”
When Ocho suggested they bring the drum circle back to Vagabond Village this summer, Pierson was immediately on board, opting for a Sunday afternoon when the store was open as well.
“This was our attempt to do it during the day to see if we could grab people coming in and just make it so if people are curious, they could swing by and check it out,” Pierson said. “Just because you don’t know how to play, you can still come.”
Ocho said he’s been involved with drum circles going back 20 years. The first one used to meet at the Coffee Hag back in 2001. The year before, Ocho developed an interest in auxiliary percussion for their simplicity and opportunities for rhythmic collaboration.
“It’s just like talking and listening,” he said. “It’s a different way of having a conversation with somebody and everybody’s talking together. Sometimes we’re even saying the same thing, but then sometimes there’s a syncopation. I really enjoy it when people are filling in the gaps for each other.”
And it’s spontaneous. On Sunday, when one person would begin a beat on a drum, someone else would pick up a tambourine, and pretty soon the rhythm began to take on a life of its own.
In between jams, Ocho offered Kalie Hiniker, of Mankato, some tips on playing a conga drum, demonstrating how she could produce different tones and pitches from the drum by tapping it in different areas, and using her palm to dampen the sound.
Hiniker, who had never participated in a drum circle before, said she was a bit nervous when she first arrived, but Ocho helped her feel comfortable as he offered some suggestions and tips.
“It was a little stressful because I didn’t know what I was doing, but he’s been helpful and very supportive,” Hiniker said.
Felix Vaubel took turns experimenting with the different percussion instruments, getting into the groove as she and others played spontaneously to the rhythm.
“I’ve played a couple instruments growing up, and I was like, ‘I’d like to get involved with this,’” she said. “I love it. It’s nice to jam with other musicians, especially after COVID.”
That social contact was also a breath of fresh air for Cheo Barriga, of Mankato, following a year of social distancing and lack of events from the pandemic. It was also a chance to provide his son David with a creative outlet other than screen time.
“I want him to have exposure to the arts in general, because where he lives with his mom, there aren’t a lot of musical events in Blue Earth,” Barriga said. “So, whenever he stays with me, I try to bring him to concerts or other musical events, and he loves music and art.”
Pierson and Ocho want to make the drum circle gathering a regular event. They hope the next one on July 11 at Vagabond Village from 1-3 p.m. will attract even more interest — from established drummers to first-time beginners. Pierson also plans to open up a space inside the store with the hopes of adding dancing and movement to complement the drum circle.
“My goal is to layer it with a space for movement in the fall,” Pierson said. “There’s so much healing that comes from the combination of movement and sound. It’s just a space for us to really connect with each other and connect with ourselves. I think that would be a positive thing to bring to the community.”
