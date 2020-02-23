MANKATO — Mankato students from Loyola, Mankato East and West high schools placed first at the Mankato East Fiesta Speech Tournament Saturday, Feb. 22, with a total of 26 schools competing.
Gavin Davis of Mankato East High School was 1st place champion for the Extemporaneous Speaking category, while Abby Moses of Loyola placed 1st in Novice Informative Speaking.
Mankato West High School students Emma Steffen, Ryan Berlin and Klara Lybeck placed 1st in the Discussion, Original Oratory and Humorous categories of novice finalists.
