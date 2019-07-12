MANKATO — Betty Winkworth, Jane Dow and other founders of Mankato Zero Waste spent years trying to persuade area residents not to toss food waste and other compostable material in the garbage.
Just nine miles away was a commercial composting site that would turn that waste into valuable mulch rather than seeing it needlessly consuming landfill space.
Eventually, working with the cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal, Mankato Zero Waste got drop-off sites set up where the food waste would be collected for delivery to the Good Thunder compost site operated by Midwest Recycling Solutions.
All of that effort collapsed when the Good Thunder site suddenly closed on June 26. Midwest Recycling Solutions and partner MFS Farms haven’t spoken publicly, but various reports suggested that odor complaints, potential pollutants in wastewater at the facility and possibly profitability issues may have prompted the closure.
With the destination for the food waste closed, the Dumpsters at the Mankato Public Works Department and Sibley Park drop-off sites have been removed.
But Mankato is searching for an alternative compost site — probably a large facility in Shakopee — to send the material and restore the service. Both Waste Management and West Central Sanitation have been asked to make a proposal for hauling the waste.
“We’re hoping within the next week or so,” Hentges said. “But at this point we’re waiting for them to provide some commitment to the service and where they would take that to.”
The volumes being collected at the drop-off site aren’t large compared to the overall waste stream.
“Sibley is estimated at 1008 pounds a week or a little over a half a ton,” said Parker Skophammer, assistant to the city manager. “Public Works is around 946 pounds or almost a half a ton. So approximately 1 ton a week is generated at these sites.”
The loss of the service is not just an issue for environmentally conscious residents, however. Hentges knows of at least two Old Town businesses that had been recycling their food waste and other compostable organic materials. Combining the food waste from businesses and from the drop-off site might be enough to fill a truck and make for a viable weekly run to Shakopee by West Central or Waste Management.
“It’s essentially one dump a week,” Hentges said. “We hope they’d be able to make it a worthwhile, feasible service by adding the Wooden Spoon or the Coffee Hag to it.”
Winkworth said the silver lining in the Good Thunder setback is that it demonstrated that Mankato values composting.
“I appreciate how committed the city is to working this out,” she said. “They could have said, ‘OK, that’s it.’ But they didn’t. ... So it’s kind of affirming in a sad way.”
The loss of the Good Thunder operation could make it more difficult for Mankato Zero Waste to attain its ultimate goal — curbside composting pick-up that could dramatically reduce the residential waste stream.
The Mankato City Council declined to pursue that idea, primarily because of the added cost that would be imposed on garbage/recycling bills paid by residents.
Hauling the compostables 60 miles to Shakopee would mean curbside composting would be even more expensive.
“It’s bound to increase the costs going that far compared to nine miles to Good Thunder,” Winkworth said.
But she remains hopeful that commercial composters, working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, can solve any problems with pollutants, and odor and that a local facility will return sometime in the future.
