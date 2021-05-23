MANKATO — Five-year-old Savanna Hensley looked on with a curious fascination as she observed Carolyn Fox spinning a pottery wheel and shaping clay into a hollow circle Sunday afternoon at the Mankato Makerspace.
“It’s very cool,” said her father, Shane Hensley, of St. Peter. He first heard about the artist collective and nonprofit from a co-worker.
His wife, Kiersten, a professor at Minnesota State University, discovered that one of her students was also active in pottery here, so they decided to check out Sunday’s Makers Market in Mankato to see it for themselves.
“I had no clue we had something like this available,” Shane Hensley said. “Not only that, but having this little shop here periodically is nice. This is some amazing stuff.”
It was their first in-person event since the pandemic began, and like other shoppers and artists here, there was a sense of excitement about being able to kick off the beginning of summer with live music, food and a total of 24 vendors at the Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave.
“Our last show was December of 2019,” said board member Cindy Bourne. “This is our first event we’ve had in person again and the vendors are just clamoring for some place to be.”
As artists come out of their studios to sell their creations again, which Sunday included everything from jewelry and pottery to paintings, glass blowing and leatherwork, it was clear that as they hunkered down in their studios during the past year, the pandemic was a chance to experiment with new ideas.
“We’ve got people who were painters before and now they’re knitting and beading earrings,” Bourne said. “We’ve got people trying woodworking for the first time. I think it’s been a time for self-discovery and that’s reflected in what they’re showing. Everybody is excited about this. It’s a renewal and we’re thrilled.”
Jeremy Kuznia, who teaches 3-D printing along with his son, Isaiah, at the Makerspace, said the pandemic allowed them to experiment and develop their skills.
“Coronavirus just provided me some alone time to get into my niche and learn how to design my own and build my own 3-D printers,” he said.
The two had a live demonstration of the printer in action Sunday, as liquid plastic solidified in rows to form the beginnings of a pyramid. It’s an artform that is becoming more affordable as more people get into it. The two also teach classes here. Education is a big aspect of the nonprofit’s mission.
“We can teach students how to use the printer,” Kuznia said. “It takes about two hours, and then they can come in any time after that and use the Makerspace printer.”
Access to equipment and materials is a big part of why Fox joined the Mankato Makerspace when she moved to the area a couple of years ago, with access to a pottery wheel and kiln, the latter of which can cost as much as a car.
In the summer, the Mankato Makerspace is like a second home, thanks to a community of artists working in different mediums in the same building who can learn from and bounce ideas off of each other.
“With summers off, I’m here all the time,” she said. “Being able to just walk over and ask questions and being able to try all the different parts of the Makerspace — it’s a great way to have access to materials you wouldn’t normally have.”
Kendrick Daum, a co-founder of the Mankato Makerspace and an aerosol artist who spray paints images based on photo impressions, said interest in the space has never been greater as the pandemic continues to wane. He said seeing people’s faces again is the best part of hosting an in-person Makers Market again.
“We’ve had a lot of traffic come through, and Makerspace is doing better than ever,” Daum said. “Our classes are busy, and our shops are full. It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s nice to be open again.”
The nonprofit decided to host a virtual Makers Market in March on Zoom, where artists would give demonstrations in breakout rooms and talk about their creations. She said the idea of returning to an in-person market came after that, which was solidified when the mask mandate came to an end.
“Once that was lifted, we felt like the public could feel good about being here,” Bourne said.
For many professional artists, art fairs such as Sunday’s Makers Market are their main source of income.
Ashley Siehler, a Kasota-based visual artist who uses markers, pencils and watercolors to create nature-based landscapes and other pictures, typically does a couple of art fairs a month during the spring and summer. But last year that just wasn’t possible.
“For me, it’s everything,” she said of vending at art fairs. “It’s the one place that you can guarantee you’re going to meet the person who is buying your stuff. It’s the best venue for meeting a new audience where we can talk about our craft.”
The Makers Market was also a chance to catch up with old friends. Artists Pegeen Rozeske, of New Ulm, and Renee Petersen, of Burnsville, met at the Big Island Rendezvous in Albert Lea as vendors nearly 25 years ago. Sunday was the first time they had seen each other since 2019.
Petersen, who makes her own jewelry and pottery, said the best part about being back after a yearlong hiatus was to be able to get input from other artists and find inspiration from each other.
For Rozeske, a shoemaker, the direct interaction with shoppers plays a significant role in making a sale.
“If I can educate people as to what I’m doing, they purchase,” she said. “Lots of people are coming through and asking questions. I’m selling the fit to your own foot, so I don’t always expect to sell immediately. They come back later.”
It was the first Makers Market for Mason Grove, of St. Peter, who moved to the area from the Twin Cities to attend college at Minnesota State University and never left, entranced by the river valley geography. Grove teaches wilderness survival classes in the area and makes his own custom knives for survival and culinary purposes.
“I’ll start out with a piece of steel and heat it up until it’s hot enough to pound into the right shape,” he said. “Then I’ll let it cool down slowly a couple times, grind the edge and temper it in an oven. That brings down the brittleness, so it won’t break.”
For those who missed the event, Bourne said they’ll have three more Makers Markets this year, one in August and then in November and December. Along with more classes being added and artists here bringing classes to schools for the fall, she said interest in joining Mankato Makerspace has never been better.
“It’s been a great year and our memberships are higher than they’ve ever been,” she said.
