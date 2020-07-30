MANKATO — A Mankato man whose family, friends and lawmakers had been making a last-ditch effort to convince Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to reverse his deportation, was deported from Minnesota to Mexico on Thursday.
Monica Montejo, a University of Minnesota student and Mankato East High School graduate, confirmed that her father, Gregorio Montejo, was put on a plane to Mexico on Thursday.
She said ICE officials had told the family he would be deported to Cancun, where her brother has been living following his own deportation in 2018, but Gregorio Montejo was sent to a different location in the country.
Monica Montejo said they were working to get him to a safe location.
"They switched it up last minute and he arrived today around noon to a different location than what they previously had told us," Monica Montejo said.
Gregorio Montejo was arrested November 2019 for drunken driving in Nicollet County when he was placed into ICE custody.
His case garnered the attention of local, state and federal lawmakers who spoke on his behalf, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and state Rep. Jack Considine of Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.