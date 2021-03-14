Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.