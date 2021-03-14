ELYSIAN — A Mankato man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Elysian early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The 54-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2000 Chevy Impala eastbound on Highway 60 at approximately 12:28 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle collided with a westbound 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Jacob Edward Smith, 21 of Lakeville.
The State Patrol reported that Smith was treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.