MANKATO — They didn't succeed at first — not in 1996 or 2003 or 2010 or 2017 — but Mankato, North Mankato and the Minnesota Department of Transportation have decided they're willing to try, try again.
The three entities will make another attempt this year to come to a consensus on how to make Highway 169 safer, more efficient and cloverleaf-ready at its junction with Highway 14. And this time the deadline for agreement is a bit closer.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation intends to make major repairs to, or possibly replace, the Highway 14 bridge over the Minnesota River in the next decade. And the long-term goal to create a cloverleaf interchange at Highway 14 and Highway 169 would require the river bridge to be widened.
But a cloverleaf interchange would likely mean the end of the full intersection of Highway 169 and West Lind Street (which leads to McDonald's, Hardees, Kwik Trip, three motels and a half-dozen other nearby businesses).
If Lind Street is closed, the city of Mankato would like a new intersection to be built not too far to the south to ensure those businesses will still have convenient access to Highway 169. North Mankato, however, wants to preserve Webster Avenue as a full-access interchange to serve businesses in that city. And MnDOT doesn't want multiple access points in that short stretch of highway because each intersection slows down through traffic on Highway 169 and increases the crash rate.
"It's the constant struggle to provide the appropriate amount of access so you can continue to keep it a high-speed corridor," said Greg Ous, the district engineer for MnDOT's Mankato-based District 7. "... At some point, we'll all have to have some version of a compromise."
That's been the objective for nearly a quarter century. While the three entities continue to have different priorities, perhaps new ideas and new intersection designs could result in an agreement this time, Ous said.
"With those interests in mind, let's look at what the solutions could be," he said.
It won't be easy.
MnDOT engineers view Highway 169 as a major north-south corridor serving cars and trucks from a broad region, so they have traditionally sought to eliminate stoplights and reduce the number of access points to make the highway safer and more efficient. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested toward that goal, including a bypass around Shakopee and freeway-style interchanges in southern suburbs of Minneapolis and in Belle Plaine. Currently underway is a major project to build an interchange at Highway 41 in Scott County. All of the work has been aimed at making Highway 169 an expressway.
But the hotels, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 169 in Mankato and North Mankato see the highway as a supply line for delivery trucks and their primary source of customers. They want to preserve easy access to and from the highway. And their city leaders have heard their voices.
"We've had the opportunity to meet with the business owners in that area, and they are very adamant that there be no change in that intersection (with Webster Avenue) that would restrict access to 169, either north or south," said North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer.
That sentiment was clear in the North Mankato City Council's authorization for city staff to participate in the study, which will be overseen by the Mankato Area Planning Organization, known as MAPO.
"... The official position of the City of North Mankato is Webster Avenue shall remain open as a full access intersection with no restrictions on turning movements and this has been North Mankato's position for over twenty years," the resolution stated.
It goes on to state that North Mankato's support of the study is conditioned on "maintaining a full access intersection at Webster."
The city of Mankato accepts that the Lind Street intersection will have to close to make room for an improved interchange at Highways 14 and 169, said City Manager Pat Hentges. The city already has made a substantial investment in creating and improving frontage roads on either side of 169 to prepare for that closure.
"Probably a million dollars' worth of projects we've done out there, setting up a better corridor," he said.
The city does not have a position on whether Webster should remain as a full-access intersection, Hentges said. In fact, because of North Mankato's long-standing opposition to corridor improvements if they impacted Webster, Mankato was preparing to work with MnDOT and MAPO on a corridor study that involved only the Mankato portion of the highway.
Instead, North Mankato decided it wanted to participate, and the study will kick off this year with completion sometime in 2020.
But if MnDOT insists on reducing the number of intersections to one, that intersection needs to one that provides reasonable access to Mankato businesses near Highway 14 to ensure that area continues to be "economically viable for the millions of dollars invested there," Hentges said. Forcing drivers to travel as much as three-quarters of a mile on frontage roads from Webster Avenue probably doesn't meet that test.
The North Mankato City Council indicated some willingness to compromise on the Webster issue. Moving the intersection to a location farther to the north might garner North Mankato's support if the proposed intersection was "economically viable and safe" and remained "within the boundaries (present or expanded) of the City of North Mankato."
The boundary line between the two cities is about 300 feet south of Butterworth Street, the route to Mankato's Hiniker Pond Park. In theory, North Mankato is open to a new intersection just north of its current city limits if Mankato is willing to cede some of its territory to North Mankato.
Hentges laughed when asked about that possibility: "I didn't say, 'If West Lind moves, it has to be in Mankato.'"
If the corridor weren't so heavily developed, more options would be available. There's not enough open space for a traditional diamond interchange with an overpass. New designs for intersections have been added to MnDOT's repertoire, though, since the last full study of the Highway 169 corridor, including roundabouts, J-cuts and diverging-diamond interchanges.
A diverging diamond interchange, which fits in a relatively tight space and has other advantages for traffic flow and safety, is being constructed at the Highway 169/Highway 41 junction between Jordan and Shakopee.
While it seems unlikely MnDOT would accept a roundabout on 169, Ous purposely declined to rule out any option at this point — although any investment in the corridor needs to be done with future traffic projections in mind.
"I guess I want to keep my options open as we go into the study," he said. "... It'll be a good study. It'll keep people thinking about what are the possible solutions going into the future."
Asked if he was optimistic that the third or fourth time would be the charm, Hentges answered: "I hope so."
A massive fix or replacement of the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin, could consume virtually every dollar MnDOT has available for bridge projects for the next several years. After that, however, Hentges thinks the Highway 14 bridge and the related corridor improvements on Highway 169 could be a good bet for funding if the cities and MnDOT are in agreement on the project's design.
"So we better have our ducks in order," he said. "If you don't have a corridor plan, you're going to be last in line for the money."
There's another sign that Mankato sees the Highway 169 corridor study as a priority. The council agreed to have it replace a corridor study for Warren Street on MAPO's agenda for 2019 and 2020. That's the second time the council agreed to delay the planning for major changes to Warren to create a stronger link between downtown Mankato and the Minnesota State University campus. In 2017, Mankato agreed to bump Warren Street down the list so a corridor study could be completed on Highway 22 through Mankato.
