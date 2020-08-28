MANKATO — Mankato PrideFest is in its 19th year, and even though the tradition of a fall parade and festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have a different plan that seeks to give a voice to some of the most marginalized communities — transgender people of color.
On Sept. 12, South Central Minnesota Pride organizers will lead a march from Riverfront Park to the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato for a rally, speakers and performances.
“The idea behind the march and the rally was just basically to get our message out that we’re here for everybody in the community and to highlight the issues that are occurring — an excessive amount of violence towards the transgender community and our black brothers and sisters,” said Corey Thoennes, of the South Central Minnesota Pride committee.
“We’re here for them and we stand for them,” he said.
South Central Minnesota Pride Executive Director Jeni Kolstad said a traditional celebration at Riverfront Park didn’t feel appropriate given the violence by police toward African Americans across the country and an uptick in hate crimes toward transgender people this year.
“We’re on track for the highest number of trans murders and deaths this year than we have ever had,” Kolstad said.
Nearly 30 transgender people were murdered in the United States as of August this year, already surpassing last year’s total of 26.
“With everything that is happening in our social environment, we were like, ‘How can we just ignore this?’ We need to address what does that mean for the Mankato LGBTQ community,” Kolstad said.
Thoennes said there will be a handful of speakers and some short drag performances at the end of the march outside of the Intergovernmental Center.
“We really wanted speakers from our black and brown and/or trans community to highlight and give them a chance to speak about their experiences here,” he said.
Organizers will promote and encourage social distancing and mask wearing to those who attend the event.
“We want everybody to be safe and healthy too,” Thoennes said.
The rally will also highlight the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson, a black transgender woman who helped to spearhead the gay liberation movement following harassment and violence by police who raided the Stonewall Inn in 1969, a gay bar in New York City.
Thoennes sees a parallel between that movement and Black Lives Matter; both grew out of a response to discrimination and violence at the hands of police.
“That was a movement against injustice and brutality from the cops against the LGBTQ community, much like we’re seeing today with the Black Lives Matter movement,” Thoennes said.
The day before the march, on Sept. 11, the 410 Project in Mankato will host an art exhibit opening featuring LGBTQ artists and their allies.
“We’ve done it twice and basically what we’re looking for is artists that identify as LGBTQ or allies, or maybe their artwork will have some sort of pride theme to it,” Kolstad said.
“It’s to create a space where people can go in and look at the talent of the LGBTQ community.”
The 410 Project Pride Community Art Show exhibit will be on display through Sept. 24.
Thoennes said he hopes the march and rally will attract a new and more diverse membership for South Central Minnesota Pride.
“We are always actively looking for members to join the South Central Minnesota Pride group,” he said. “That can be anything from helping to design our graphics, to helping plan events. We’re always looking to grow our own diversity within the group. The more diverse our council, the more we can effectively communicate to the whole community.”
