MANKATO — Karla Esqueda knows all too well what it’s like to be told to “go back to where you came from.”
Those words were first directed at her when she was a child. More recently, her nieces were told by classmates in Mankato that because Donald Trump was president, they would have to leave the country.
“To be honest, I think every person of color has been told this at one point in time in their lives,” said the Mankato-based organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union. “I grew up getting these types of remarks, including as a child in elementary school. Unfortunately, when Trump became president, my nieces heard it at their elementary school as well.”
Esqueda said President Trump’s tweets a week ago aimed at four congresswomen to go back to where they came from has emboldened regular people to say those words to random strangers.
Last week Ahmed Mohamud, a community navigator for new refugees in the Mankato area, said a woman told him she was driving south on Highway 169 when a man drove close to her and gave her the middle finger before yelling at her to go back to where she came from. The woman tried to get away, but he sped up, yelling and giving her the middle finger repeatedly for several miles.
“President Trump promoted such a person to do so,” Mohamud said. “He modeled it. This is how the community feels.”
Statistics point to a rise in road rage incidents and harassment directed at minorities. According to the FBI, hate crime incidents have risen every year since the 2016 election.
Despite those stark figures, Yahye Jama Mohamud said he hasn’t experienced any of that rhetoric directed at him since he moved to Mankato three years ago.
“Most of the people in the Mankato area are really friendly,” he said. “I’ve never met anyone who told me they support this.”
He thinks the Republican Party is using divisive rhetoric to score political points with its base.
“I don’t even believe Donald Trump is racist, to be honest,” Sharif said. “I believe he’s just another politician. The 2020 election is coming soon, and the biggest way you can get attention is saying something negative. It’s not a surprise because he did it before.”
At a Wednesday rally in North Carolina for President Trump’s re-election bid, the crowd chanted “send her back,” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar, a U.S. citizen who represents Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.
What disturbs Abdi Sabrie, of Mankato, is the lack of condemnation from Republican lawmakers about the rhetoric President Trump has been using.
“I’m really shocked,” Sabrie said. “Before at least there were some Republicans, but now it’s clear the entire party is complicit. They’ve decided this is something that’s going to work for them politically, and they are pushing the entire country into a dangerous direction.”
In a prepared statement, Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District referred to Tuesday’s resolution in the U.S. House condemning the president’s tweets as political posturing. “What is currently playing out in Congress and the media right now is, unfortunately, much more about politics than policy,” the statement said.
Margo Druschel, associate director of Refugee Services for the Minnesota Council of Churches in Mankato, said she wasn’t surprised by Hagedorn’s vote against the resolution. “I’m deeply disappointed in Rep. Hagedorn; his lockstep support of Trump and everything Trump represents is deeply distressing to me.”
Ahmed Shiiraar, who has lived in Mankato for nine years and has several family members in the area, said Mankato is a tolerant community, but he worries the escalating rhetoric targeting minorities could lead to violence. He cites the example of two Illinois militia members who bombed a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, in 2017 as the catalyst that begins with disseminating hateful language, whether it’s racist graffiti at West High School or the posting of racist flyers in North Mankato.
Shiiraar said the chants of “send her back” at the North Carolina rally disturbed him even more than the president’s tweet.
“That was so painful,” Shiiraar said. “It’s normalizing hate speech. It’s become a political tool to generate votes.”
Habiba Rashid, who works for the Minnesota Council of Churches refugee resettlement program, said she sees parallels between what’s happening in the U.S. with what she witnessed as a refugee living in South Africa. Politicians there scapegoated immigrants for the country’s problems, culminating in riots in May 2008 that led to the deaths of 62 people. Those xenophobic attacks continue today.
Rashid said the recurring violence directed at immigrants there began with the same rhetoric she has witnessed in the U.S. when then-candidate Trump referred to Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug traffickers. She said politicians in South Africa slowly escalated their rhetoric targeting immigrants until it led to widespread violence they were unable to contain.
“First it was ‘They’re coming in and they’re bringing drugs, they’re taking our jobs,’” Rashid said. Then it was, ‘We should send them back to their countries.’ Then the xenophobic attacks happened. It’s the same behavior we experienced back there. At first it was just statements, but then people starting acting violently.”
Tiffany Jackson, director of Racial Justice at YWCA Mankato, who recalls being told to “go back to Africa” as a child, said there is an “us and them” mentality in the country that suggests if a citizen questions certain policies, they somehow love the country less. She says respectfully challenging rather than ignoring comments that scapegoat a particular group of people is an effective way to diffuse those attitudes.
“Whether it’s a coworker or a relative at the dinner table, ask that person to explain what they mean by it, so they have to reflect on what they just said,” Jackson said.
When statements grow into threats, Druschel said it’s imperative that people who witness or experience such harassment contact police.
“We’ve had discussions before with Mankato Public Safety. If there’s a person who can take down that license, take that to Mankato Public Safety and file an incident report. I know they will pursue it.”
