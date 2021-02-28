MANKATO — An owner of multiple Mankato area restaurants was killed in a crash while visiting California Saturday.
Patrick Person, co-owner of restaurants Dino’s Pizzeria, Number 4 and Tav on the Ave, was remembered on the Pub 500 Facebook page as a “hospitality pioneer.”
“Our hearts go out to the Person families and friends, especially all those involved with MIO (Mankato Independent Originals)," the post said.
Along with his brother, Chris Person, Patrick Person founded the Mankato Independent Originals, a collection of restaurants, and the historic Konsbruck Hotel.
“He lived fast and large and will leave a huge hole in our hearts,” the family wrote in a statement to KEYC. “He was a great father, friend, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by all while living on in our memories and stories of his life.”
No further information was available as to the cause and type of crash Person was in.
