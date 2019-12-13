When drummer Chad Sabin and guitarist Jeffrey Schnobrich of Mankato’s Libido Boyz — a band that garnered an international audience during Mankato’s punk rock heyday in the late 1980’s and early ‘90s — returned to Mankato after living out-of-state for years, it didn’t take long for them start making music again.
They debuted their band, CicadaKiller, to a packed crowd in April 2019 at Tune Town, Mankato’s independent record store. It’s Schnobrich’s first band since the Libido Boyz split up in 1992.
“I didn’t even own a guitar for 20 years,” Schnobrich said. “I needed to get away from it and moved to Colorado and got into skiing, but there was always something in my heart that was missing — creating music. This is my first time really trying this again.”
Formed nearly two years ago, Schnobrich and Sabin recruited War Rooster guitar player Mark Bassett as a second guitar player, and added Kevin Filter on bass, a psychology professor at Minnesota State University who also plays with local band Beulah Rue.
CicadaKiller’s music is the kind that could easily fit on a movie soundtrack. It takes listeners on a journey through cinematic, edgy and dreamy soundscapes — all without any vocals. While they initially considered adding a singer, fans told them they didn’t need one — the music spoke for itself.
“I feel like it’s easier to create an experience of music without a vocalist, because sometimes a vocalist imposes a meaning or feeling on a song that starts to overpower the overall vibe,” Filter said.
The idea of taking listeners on a journey was intentional from the beginning. Bassett compares it to a large piece of music with movements. It’s the polar opposite of a 3-minute pop song that requires little attention from the listener.
“We want to challenge people,” Bassett said. “We want people to become so transfixed you don’t want to miss anything.”
Schnobrich said they knew from the beginning they wanted to play out, and all of the songs are co-written by the band. They have about 100 recordings of potential songs to sift through, and they devote time at each rehearsal to generating new ideas. Usually one of them will come up with a riff and the other band members will layer their parts on top of that initial idea.
“There’s nobody that’s written an entire song,” Schnobrich said. “It’s always a complete collaboration.”
All four of them were active in music when they were much younger and some continued on without stopping. After the Libido Boyz broke up, Sabin toured nationally with Kansas City band Season to Risk before moving to Austin, Texas. Filter has played in about 15 bands back-to-back for over 20 years, and Bassett started out playing metal when he was growing up in New Ulm.
Life has become busier in recent years — all four of them have families of their own – but one thing that hasn’t changed is the therapeutic nature of playing in a band.
“With families it’s a big change,” Sabin said. “With the Libido Boyz, I was 18-24 and now I’m 50 and that’s a big difference. A lot of days it’s difficult to get up and say, ‘It’s time to go to practice.’ But it never fails when I sit down behind the drum kit; I’m super excited and I can’t wait to write and I could play all night. I don’t think that’ll ever change.”
On Saturday, CicadaKiller joins friends Torrid Forest along with Dj Shoba and Dj Jameson for the fifth annual Great Mankato Toy Drive at the Nakato Bar and Grill. Like previous years, organizer Tatum Roberts sought out local bands.
“It’s a toy drive that goes to local entities and non-profits, so we want to keep the bands local,” said Roberts, who works for the Committee Against Domestic Abuse and the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.
There’s no cover for Saturday’s show, and Roberts said they are accepting toys, gift cards and any monetary donations that will be distributed to kids displaced by domestic violence.
“These are some brave kids that are coming forward and talking about out things that are not easy to talk about, and the process of what happens after this disclosed abuse can cause a lot of stress,” Roberts said. “I want them to know that their community is thinking of them and want to bring them some extra cheer around Christmas time.”
As for CicadaKiller, future plans include recording a full album and playing regionally, but they don’t want to rush it.
“We want to really make sure that we’re ready to record and I want to find a studio that can capture what we’re doing,” Schnobrich said. “I’d like to bring it where we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.