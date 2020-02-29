MANKATO — Several Loyola, Mankato East and West High School speech students were finalists at the Medford Tiger Speech Invitational Saturday.
Loyola student Marina Kerekes was first in creative expression and second in extemporaneous reading. Sadie Blace was first in discussion and Cyemone Nusser was first in storytelling. Abby Moses was second in novice informative speaking.
East High School student Gavin Davis was first in extemporaneous speaking and Tufah Dahir was first in the prose category. Kate Laven was first in the novice category.
East students Olivia Moeller and Mary Ngo placed second in storytelling and original oratory.
West High School student Lillan Schmidt, who placed third in the drama category, won the duo category alongside Elli Kim.
Loyola finished second in large team sweepstakes. Mankato East placed second as a team in the small entry division. Mankato West was fifth.
The Free Press
