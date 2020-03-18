MANKATO — The City of Mankato suspended the $1.50 fee for riding all public buses Wednesday. The move comes as restaurants, bars, salons, schools and public offices remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City officials announced they will use larger buses to help maintain social distances. Mankato Transit is asking passengers to enter the back door away from the driver to make sure riders are separated by at least one empty seat.
Transit staff are determining which routes are most heavily used. The city may alter those routes based on their assessment to accommodate customers. Mankato Transit bus routes travel through Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and parts of South Bend Township.
