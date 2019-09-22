Area woman injured in crash near Eagle Lake
EAGLE LAKE — A Mankato woman was hospitalized Sunday morning when her vehicle struck an SUV on the east end of Eagle Lake.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Tracy Tscimanga Tscimanga Kabunda, 25, of Mankato, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen CC heading east on Highway 14 at 10:15 a.m. While making a northbound turn onto County Road 17, Kabunda struck a westbound GMC Acadia driven by Lynne Darlene Hoover, 61, of Algona, Iowa.
Kabunda was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
