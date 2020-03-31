HENDERSON — As with all agriculture, weather often determines the yield. But in the maple syrup business, temperatures need to be just right to produce sap, the sugary water that flows through maple trees when it freezes at night and thaws during the day.
Luckily for fans of locally produced maple syrup, it’s been a sweet season.
“This year it’s been excellent, and the flavor has been awesome,” said Tommy Traxler of Faxon Farms Pure Maple Syrup near Henderson. “I’ve already harvested three-fourths of my goal, which is about a half-gallon of syrup per tap.”
Traxler taps about 1,300 trees on his property, and another 700 trees from a nearby forest he leases, which have collectively produced nearly 800 gallons of syrup this season. He’s hoping for a few more days of sap collection, if the weather cooperates.
“The season lasts as long as we keep getting freezing temps at night and above freezing during the day,” Traxler said. “You need the freeze and thaw to build up pressure inside the tree. The tap lets the sap come out.”
While weather can indicate of quantity, quality can vary from year to year and from tree to tree.
Last year Traxler said a number of syrup producers yielded syrup with a metallic taste to it. Why the same trees produce different flavors from one year to the next is a mystery that only the trees know, and they’re not talking.
“In the last 10 years, nothing has been typical,” said Jeff Wesley, who taps trees on his farm near Elysian.
Tapping commences as early as February and can continue well into April, with seasons spanning from just a few weeks to two months. Wesley sells bottles of his locally produced syrup to both Hy-Vee stores in Mankato and at the St. Peter Food Co-op.
It’s been a family tradition. Wesley learned how to tap maple trees when he was a kid from his father, who learned the technique from Wesley’s grandfather.
What began as a hobby led to tapping more and more trees. Now Wesley taps close to 1,200 trees every year with each tree producing between a quart to a half-gallon of syrup.
While freeze and thaw is necessary to get the sap flowing, a good yield depends on temperature, too.
“You need a hard freeze — 32 degrees doesn’t do it. You need it to be 26-28 degrees,” he said. “If it’s over 45 degrees (during the day), then things start slowing down.”
While some collect sap from a bucket or bag, Wesley uses an elaborate tubing system that pumps sap from each tree through a vacuum pump. Nighttime temperatures can cause the sap itself to freeze, leading to constant maintenance of the equipment. During March, the process of maintenance, collection and boiling the sap is easily a full-time job itself.
Last year Wesley was able to continue tapping trees through the third week of April and produced record amounts of syrup. While the consistent freeze and thaw stretched out last year’s longer-than-usual season, this year the sap came out with something that’s not so easy to explain — it was far sweeter than usual. Less boiling time means a lighter syrup, an indicator of quality.
“Most years it’s around 2% (sugar content); this year it was 3(%),” he said. “I tap two different woods about a half-mile apart. One is doing 4% or higher, depending on the day.”
For others, what began as a hobby of boiling a pan of sap out in the woods has slowly evolved into a side business. John Beckwith began tapping trees on his farm near Janesville about five years ago. He and his wife primarily grow Christmas trees but also tap about 100 maple trees as a supplemental business.
Producers tap the same trees by drilling a hole at least 4 to 5 inches from last year’s scar. The larger maples can have two or more taps on a single tree for sap collection.
“I’ll usually tap a couple trees, and when the sap starts running, I’ll put the rest out,” Beckwith said. “You try to boil it while the sap is fresh if you can.”
For Bil Carda, co-owner of Under the Sun Herbs near Madelia, collecting sap evolved from a hobby to a small-scale business. When they experimented with it the first year, it took them 40 hours to cook down the sap they collected to 1 gallon of syrup. This year, the couple drilled 40 taps into about 30 trees.
“I don’t know if I would call it commercial yet. It’s still kind of hobby status,” Carda said. “But we’re going to finish up at least 10 gallons, which is plenty for us to keep and a little extra for market.”
As with other local maple syrup producers, Carda suspects the good yield this year can be attributed, at least partially, to the consistent freeze and thaws during the past few weeks.
“We actually had the same amount of taps as last year and in a less amount of time we collected more,” Carda said. “This year was productive.”
It takes about 38 gallons of sap to produce 1 gallon of syrup, and the process can take days, but for Wesley, boiling the sap — the final stage of the process — is the best part.
“Once things finally get in order and in line, you breathe a sigh of relief and then just start making syrup,” Wesley said.
Whether it’s a larger operation spanning thousands of trees or just tapping a couple of trees in the backyard, Beckwith said the key is keeping it manageable.
“We had fun when we did a few trees and had enough to put on ice cream,” Beckwith said. “Then we started gifting it more. It’s a matter of getting to do it at a scale you’re comfortable with and can enjoy it. That’s the key thing for us.”
