MANKATO — Several Mankato Area Public Schools robotics teams won state championship awards at the Minnesota State VEX Robotics Championships Thursday and Friday in St. Cloud.
Cougar A1 from Prairie Winds Middle School won the Excellence Award and Static Core from Dakota Meadows Middle School won the the Build Award.
The Ribbits from Mankato West won the Amaze Award and Betaversion from Mankato East won the Excellence Award.
Seven teams from both both high schools and two teams from each middle school qualified for the World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky in April.
