MONTGOMERY — The Czech celebration of Mazopust — celebrated Sunday in Montgomery — shares a lot of parallels with Mardi Gras.
Both are held in February, before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period where many Christians avoid meat, junk food, alcohol and other vices. Like Mardi Gras, Mazopust is one final feast and party before believers begin Lent, which lasts until Easter.
“The word itself means to give up meat,” said Jim Mladek, one of the organizers of the 20th annual Mazopust celebration at Montgomery's American Legion.
It’s one of many annual celebrations and parades held every year in the largely Czech communities of Montgomery, New Prague and Lonsdale. Mladek said Montgomery has the largest number of people with Czech heritage per capita in the entire state.
For many Czechs, Mazopust is interchangeable with Carnival, another name for Mardi Gras. On Sunday, Mladek celebrated the day with full-on Czech attire.
“The shirt is from Moravia (a region of the Czech Republic),” Mladek said. “The vest is a traditional Czech dress. The hat is from the Czech Republic. If you’re over there you’ll see them at different stores.”
The foam textured top hat is red, white and blue, the colors of not only the U.S. flag, but also the flag of the Czech Republic; where it’s worn at sporting events there. It was a gift from Carol Kotasek, a fellow Montgomery native who worked with Mladek to host the first local Mazopust celebration in 2001.
“When there’s a soccer game, that’s what they wear,” Kotasek said. “But I thought it was kind of cool to bring it back.”
The two were on the committee of the first Mazopust event here. The five-hour event featured live polka music, traditional Czech dancing and food.
“Most people in Montgomery are familiar with pork dumplings and sauerkraut, but we also have some Czech desserts that you wouldn’t normally see,” Mladek said.
Every year, the organizing committee puts on a skit where the community asks permission from the mayor to permit a party, which he usually agrees to, especially since the party has already started.
On one of her trips to the Czech Republic, Kotasek had the opportunity to witness Mazopust first hand. In Montgomery, the celebration is a bit more low-key, where the Czech version involves wild carousing and inebriation.
Joining Kotasek was former exchange student Simona Krejovka, a Czech citizen who attended high school in Montgomery from 2014-2015. She said Masopust is less common in cities, but still thrives in rural areas of the country.
“It starts with a parade through the village with all the masks and people to the main square,” Krejovka said. “They go from house to house and dance with the girls and get shots — by the time they go through the whole village they’re wasted — I’m not kidding,” she laughed.
Czech immigration to the Montgomery area began in the 1850s, with immigrants primarily coming from the Bohemian region of the country, said Marit Lee Kucera, a St. Paul-based Honorary Consul for the country’s nearest consulate in Chicago. Her great grandparents emigrated to Minnesota in the 1870s from the Bohemian region of what is now the Czech Republic.
“My grandfather was born here in New Prague." Kucera said. “There were opportunities in this country, and in the New Prague area; all kinds of Bohemians came. If you look at early plats, all of them had Bohemian names, which is the western part of the Czech Republic.”
She has felt a kinship with this region as a result of her family history, and played a large role in the area's 100-year anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, in 2018.
To commemorate the event, she and other volunteers put 1800 Czech flags on the tombstones of 11 cemeteries in what is sometimes called Czech Country. It includes the communities of Lonsdale, New Prague, Veseli and Montgomery.
Louise Wessinger is the program director for the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers, a troupe founded in 1962 who have been performing at heritage events in New Prague for over 50 years. This is the group’s second year performing traditional Czech dances at Masopust in Montgomery.
Wessinger said their group is unique in that they perform dances and wear traditional dress from different regions of the former Czechoslovakia, including Bohemia, Moravia and Slovakia.
“Czechoslovakia is right in the middle of Europe,” Wessinger said. “On the western side we have Germany, so we get a lot of the polka and waltz from that area. Farther east we get csárdás and mazurka. The music is all very different from one area to the other, so it makes it really fun.”
Dave Sepan has been dancing with the St. Paul-based group since 1985 and said they perform about 20 times a year in primarily Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
“You need to be very flexible, and you need to have a good time,” Sepan said.
Near the end of Montgomery’s version of Masopust, the committee named a new king who will serve as ambassador during their senior year in high school, attending parades and other Czech events throughout the year. On Sunday, Andrew Trnka passed the torch over to Preston Anderson to serve as king for the coming year.
Krejcova said before she came here for high school, it didn’t occur to her that Czech holidays were celebrated anywhere else besides the Czech Republic. Her ending up in Montgomery was a random coincidence and a pleasant surprise.
“I just love how the heritage is kept here, way more than over in the Czech Republic,” Krejova said. “They’ve got such a strong connection, where young people (from the Czech Republic) don’t really care about the heritage anymore; that’s why I like it here.”
