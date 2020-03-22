NEW ULM — The Summit Avenue Music Series has canceled the Cello Treasures April 5 concert at Martin Luther College in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Organizers rescheduled the event for April 2021, according to a press release.
They are offering ticket holders credits for the next season and are asking season ticket or family pass subscribers to consider donating their ticket to support the 2020-2021 season.
The Free Press
