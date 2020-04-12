MANKATO — As of April 13, Mayo Clinic Health System is requiring all patients and visitors to wear a homemade or cloth mask at any Mayo property, including locations in Mankato and North Mankato.
The decision follows recommendations from Mayo Clinic experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release.
While Mayo will provide masks to visitors or patients who don’t have one, the release strongly encourages those people to bring their own masks to help conserve Mayo’s limited supply of surgical masks for medical personnel.
The Free Press
