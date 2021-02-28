MANKATO — A Faribault County resident in their late 90s was one of eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, with a cumulative total of 212 deaths in the nine-county region.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 45 new positive cases of the virus in the nine-county region, down from 58 on Saturday. Blue Earth County had 15 Sunday, followed by nine in Nicollet County, eight in Le Sueur County and seven in Martin County.
Brown County had three new cases and Waseca, Watonwan and Faribault counties had one new case each. Sibley County reported no additional cases Sunday.
Statewide, there were 813 newly reported cases of COVID-19, bringing Minnesota's total to 484,594. Of those, 470,819 cases no longer require isolation.
Minnesota set a new record for COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday, with nearly 70,000 new doses reported. That beats the old record, set the day before, of around 56,000 doses.
The increase comes after many appointments were cancelled earlier this month due to supply disruptions caused by cold weather. Now those delayed doses are flooding into the state, and into Minnesotans’ arms.
More than 47,000 of the newly reported vaccinations were first doses given to people who had never been vaccinated before.
Averaged over the past week, Minnesota is averaging more than 34,000 vaccinations a day — the highest ever since vaccinations began in December.
The previous record daily high was just over 44,000.
The increase was driven by a surge in initial doses of the two-shot vaccination regimen, as weather-delayed vaccine finally made its way to Minnesota and was distributed around the state.
Averaged over the past week, Minnesota is averaging just under 30,000 vaccinations a day — the highest that number has been since Feb. 2.
Minnesota has now administered 1,269,572 COVID vaccine doses.
The bump in vaccinations came after Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said every Minnesotan should be able to get a shot by the summer. While the counts reported Friday and Saturday are encouraging, the trend line shows no signs yet of a surge similar to the one in late January and early February.
Minnesota currently ranks 19th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
