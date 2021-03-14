MANKATO — A Faribault County resident between the ages of 95-99 was one of five deaths reported in Minnesota Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, with an additional 62 confirmed cases in the nine-county region.
Blue Earth County had 24 newly confirmed cases, followed by 12 in Nicollet County, eight in Le Sueur County and seven each in Brown and Faribault counties.
Waseca County had three new cases and Sibley County had one new case. Watonwan and Martin counties had no additional cases Sunday.
The death toll in the region now stands at 224, with a total of 21,179 cases in south-central Minnesota.
Statewide, the MDH confirmed 997 new cases of the virus, with a total of 497,392.
Hospitalization rates were up slightly on Sunday, but remain at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases: 240 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday with 66 needing intensive care
The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota increased on Sunday, with the latest update from state health officials showing an average of more than 43,000 doses administered each day over the past week — the highest on record.
Nearly three-quarters of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; more than 22 percent of all state residents have received at least one dose.
But at the same time, the number of known active cases of the disease in Minnesota continued to rise, to 8,593 as of Sunday's update. That's up from fewer than 7,000 early last week, and the highest that number has been in more than a month, although still well below the peak of more than 51,000 seen in November.
State officials have emphasized that even as more Minnesotans are vaccinated, everyone needs to keep wearing masks and following physical distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially with COVID-19 variants confirmed in the state.
“It's just really important that we keep the cases down even as we are getting more people vaccinated. This is really a race against time. It's getting people vaccinated before these variants can take hold,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters on Friday.
While officials monitor the recent uptick in active cases, overall trends have improved to the point where Gov. Tim Walz announced a rollback of many of the state’s remaining pandemic restrictions.
“Normalcy is on the horizon,” Walz said on Friday.
Vaccinations are big part of the optimism. Health Department data shows more than 700,000 people — 12.7 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while more than 1.2 million — about 22.3 percent — had received at least one dose.
Because doses are shipped once a week, the state often sees its vaccination counts jump from Thursday through Sunday.
