MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
There were no additional deaths in the nine-county region Sunday, with the MDH confirming 10 new deaths across the state and a total of 805 newly reported cases of the virus in Minnesota.
That number follows a continuation of statewide cases below 1,000, the lowest level seen in more than two months.
But the pace of COVID vaccinations in Minnesota — despite a slight increase — also remained stuck near its lowest point in more than two months.
Averaged over the past week, as of Sunday the state is administering fewer than 36,000 vaccine doses each day. That’s down from more than 48,000 a day at the start of May, and more than 60,000 a day at the peak in April.
It’s not clear how Minnesota’s decision to drop the statewide mask-wearing order as of Friday will affect the vaccination effort going forward. Officials, though, acknowledge they need to do more to get unvaccinated Minnesotans to get their shots.
“The virus is still out there in our community,” state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann told reporters Friday. “It's still very much a threat to those who are not vaccinated.”
Ehresmann noted that some settings — particularly health care facilities and public transit — will still require masks, even with the state mandate ended.
Despite the slow vaccination pace, the disease metrics continue to show Minnesota’s spring case surge easing. The new-case trend remains below 1,000 a day, the lowest it’s been in nearly two months.
The count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in Sunday at 8,793 — less than half its most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April, and the lowest level since March 17.
As of Friday there were 464 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 123 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their recent peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly.
Ten newly reported deaths Sunday put Minnesota’s pandemic toll at 7,296. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend appears to have peaked.
The state has recorded 594,427 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 805 posted Sunday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.
While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 110,000 since the pandemic began.
The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.
Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.
