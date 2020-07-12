MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 29 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday in the nine-county region, as tests soared above 13,000 statewide.
Blue Earth County dropped from 22 cases Saturday down to nine on Sunday. Nicollet County also had nine cases, while Le Sueur County reported seven. Brown County had two additional cases, while Waseca and Faribault Counties had one new case each.
Despite a spike in Watonwan County Saturday due to free testing in St. James last Wednesday, the county reported no new cases Sunday. Martin also had no new cases and Sibley County's cumulative number of cases dropped from 59 to 58 Sunday, although the MDH had no further details on why that number dropped.
Statewide, the MDH reported 715 new positive cases, bringing the total to 42,281, although 36,582 Minnesotans who tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.
There were three deaths reported Sunday, all in the Twin Cities Metro Area, pushing the death toll above 1500, and 251 people remain hospitalized for the virus.
Minnesotans between the ages of 20-29 continued to skyrocket compared to other age groups, with a total of 9,474, or roughly 25% of all positive cases.
The uptick in younger adults contracting the virus comes as more cities have passed city-wide mandates requiring people wear masks in public places indoors. Mankato's mandate went into effect Friday, joining Winona and Rochester, which passed similar ordinances.
Gov. Tim Walz last week said he is also concerned enough about a potential outbreak that he’s considering a statewide mask order. Medical groups in Minnesota and the state Health Department support a statewide order.
On Monday night, the Duluth City Council is scheduled to take up the question of whether to require people to wear face coverings when they're in public spaces.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit businesses or organizations from allowing people over the age of 10 inside their doors without wearing masks.
It includes an exemption for people who are "unable to wear face coverings for genuine medical reasons." And it says people can take off face masks while eating or drinking at a restaurant.
