MANKATO — Newly reported COVID-19 cases dropped to 37 in the nine-county region Monday, down from 40 on Saturday and the lowest it's been in a week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Faribault County had the most, with 11 new cases reported Monday, followed by nine in Blue Earth County, six in Martin County, five in Le Sueur County, two each in Brown and Nicollet counties and one in Sibley County.
The MDH reported no additional cases in Waseca and Watonwan counties Monday.
The Minnesota tally of new cases also dropped to 980 Monday, down from 1,364 on Sunday, with a cumulative total of 447,349 cases. Just under 8% of the state's population have now contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March.
The MDH reported an additional 12 deaths from the virus Monday. Most of those were in the Twin Cities Metro Area.
The weekend’s COVID numbers come as nearly 185,000 Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials said Sunday that 35,800 people in Minnesota have received both doses.
That’s from about 517,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that have been shipped to Minnesota so far, including the federal program for long-term care facility vaccinations.
State officials are working on plans to expand vaccinations to more people — though as of last week they were left scrambling after federal officials said they did not have an expected stockpile of vaccine doses to share with states and support that expansion.
Gov. Tim Walz is announced a pilot program Monday to begin COVID-19 vaccinations of Minnesotans age 65 and older at community vaccination sites across the state. The program also includes plans for the distribution of vaccines for child care and school staff.
A memo from the state health department's director of infectious disease says Gov. Walz plans to open nine community vaccination sites around the state.
It doesn't detail locations, but says there will be a focus on underserved and low-income communities. The state will also offer vaccine to a limited number of child care workers, as well as school staff, with a focus on Pre-K, elementary age and special education staff that provide in-person instruction.
The memo says information about signups and locations will be available Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.