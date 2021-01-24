MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in the nine county region, up from 46 on Saturday.
To date, there have been a total of 18,717 cases of the virus in the region since the pandemic began.
Nicollet and Blue Earth counties had the most, with 14 and 12 new cases, respectively. Le Sueur County had 10 new cases, followed by six each in Brown and Faribault counties.
Sibley and Waseca counties had four cases each, followed by two in Martin County and no additional cases were reported in Watonwan County.
Statewide, the MDH reported 1,196 new cases and 32 new deaths. Nearly 455,000 Minnesotans have tested positive since counting began. Of those, 35,517 were health care workers.
Averaged over the past seven days, the number of new cases, hospital admissions and deaths reported each day continues to fall. The test positivity rate is down to 4.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of Minnesotans who’ve received at least the first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is nearing a quarter-million.
But that’s still less than 5 percent of the state’s population, as the supply of vaccine and pace of distribution isn’t enough to meet the demand after state officials started allowing more groups to get vaccinated.
In total, 311,600 vaccine shots have been administered in the state as of the latest update. Sunday marked the second consecutive day that the state reported more than 20,000 vaccine doses administered — the first time that’s happened.
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said if the Biden administration can reach its goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, Minnesota will likely get enough vaccine to come close to reaching herd immunity, when a large enough percentage of a population is protected against a disease that it's less likely to spread from person to person.
