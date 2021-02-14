MANKATO — The nine-county region's newly reported 69 COVID-19 cases Sunday brought the regional total to 19,756, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had 16 new cases Sunday, with a cumulative total of 5,665 cases since the pandemic began. Nicollet County had 12 new cases, followed by nine in Martin County and seven each in Brown and Le Sueur counties.
Faribault and Waseca counties each had six new cases, followed by five in Waseca County and one case in Sibley County.
No new deaths were reported in the nine-county region. Statewide, there were seven deaths across the state, most of which were in the Twin Cities Metro Area.
There were 779 new cases in Minnesota, bringing the statewide total to 473,567. Of those, 459,525, or just under 97% of all cases no longer require isolation.
Nearly 12 percent of Minnesota residents have now received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the pace of vaccinations in the state continues to tick upward.
State health officials on Sunday reported nearly 39,000 more vaccine doses administered — the fourth-biggest single-day total on record. It was a drop from Saturday’s total — but slightly ahead of what was reported last Sunday.
Nearly 34 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have now been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 data continues to offer reasons to be encouraged about the pandemic’s path. Key trend lines around the disease remain angled in the right direction — down.
Hospitalization counts remain steady at late September/early October levels. The trend line for known, active caseloads remains at levels not seen since late September.
As of Sunday, 25,156 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, with 5,190 requiring intensive care.
