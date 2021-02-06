MANKATO — A Waseca county resident in their early 70s and two Sibley County residents — one in their early 70s and the other in their early 90s — died from COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday.
That brings the death toll from the virus in the nine-county region to 203.
Newly reported case totals for the area remained stagnant compared to Friday's numbers, with a total of 36 new cases for both Friday and Saturday. All nine-counties reported single digit increases Saturday.
Brown County had eight new cases, followed by six each in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties and four in Nicollet County.
Faribault, Martin and Waseca counties each had three new cases. Watonwan County had two new cases and Sibley had one.
A total of 17 Minnesota residents died from COVID Saturday, with the MDH reporting 1,030 new cases across the state.
About 5% of Minnesota's 467,217 total cases required hospitalization.
Meanwhile, a coalition of Minnesota’s hospitals says the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution system is hurting patients and is asking the state health department to give more shots to health care providers.
In a letter to Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, the Minnesota Hospital Association wrote that some clinics haven’t received doses in days, leaving them unable to vaccinate its oldest, most vulnerable patients.
“Despite our ongoing partnership and our tireless efforts to work in concert with the state, we believe the vaccine allocation process has reached an untenable crossroads,” wrote the association’s President Dr. Rahul Koranne. “The lottery system is hurting patients and communities and allocations to health care providers must increase.”
Koranne said that hospitals and clinics have been preparing to give vaccines for months, and that their storage and vaccination capacity has been standing idle as the state has shifted doses to large vaccine sites, where people must win a slot in a lottery to get vaccinated.
This weekend the state is administering roughly 9,000 doses at a single site in Minneapolis, and plans to give vaccines out in Duluth and southern Minnesota soon as well.
Koranne said these locations are out of reach for people who live in the western part of the state or who are in rural areas and wants the state to rethink the lottery.
“Maximizing the existing infrastructure and role of clinics, hospitals and health systems in vaccination allows vulnerable populations, including Minnesota's seniors and the disabled, to receive their vaccines at their local clinics where they regularly receive care,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.