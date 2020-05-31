MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday in the nine-county region.
Watonwan County had the most, with three new cases and a total of 74. Blue Earth County had two new cases, bringing the total to 140. Brown, Martin and Nicollet counties had one new case each, bringing the totals in those counties to 16, 130 and 87, respectively.
No new deaths were reported in the region, although there were 14 deaths reported statewide Sunday, primarily in the Twin Cities metro area. The total number of deaths in Minnesota exceeded 1,000 Saturday, with a total Sunday of 1,040 deaths from COVID-19.
MDH reported 664 positive cases statewide, bringing the total to 24,850. Of those, 555 patients were hospitalized due to complications from the virus and a total of 2,690 health care workers have tested positive. Health officials have administered 249,519 tests since the pandemic spread to Minnesota.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm recently noted that intensive care beds were filling up in the Twin Cities metro area.
Officials continue to pay close attention to the daily intensive care counts, a key metric, as they work to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the state’s health care system. Officials said they expect COVID-19 numbers to surge as protests over the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week continued through the weekend.
Malcolm said that while she understands the pain and anger people are feeling over Floyd’s killing and respects their desire to protest, she’s concerned that people gathering in the streets are at risk of getting the virus and transmitting it.
The large demonstrations are “almost sure to have an impact on furthering spread,” she said earlier in the week.
Malcolm reiterated her plea for people to wear masks and socially distance but acknowledged doing those things will be very difficult in the situation that’s playing out in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
