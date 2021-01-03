MANKATO — Two residents of Blue Earth County, two residents of Waseca County and a Nicollet County resident made up five of Minnesota's 53 new COVID-related deaths Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Blue Earth County deaths included a resident between the ages of 85-89 and another between the ages of 90-94. The Waseca County deaths included two residents in their early and late 70s and the Nicollet County resident was between the ages of 90-94.
The pandemic has contributed to a total of 173 deaths in the nine-county region since it began. Statewide, 5,430 people have died from the virus.
The MDH also confirmed 77 new cases Sunday for the nine-county region, bringing the cumulative total to 17,329.
An additional 2,714 confirmed positive cases increased the statewide total to 420,544. Of those, 403,419 no longer require isolation.
A total of 22,095 Minnesotans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Of those, 4,658 were treated in intensive care units.
Sunday's update from state health officials covered two days' worth of data, catching up from the New Year's Day holiday. That temporarily muddles the weekly averages that can show pandemic trends better than the day-to-day numbers.
But prior to Sunday's updated numbers, there were signs of a possible stall in what had been a steady decline in several key metrics.
The average test positivity rate over the past week is now about 7.1 percent in Minnesota — up from about 4.7 percent last Sunday. Average daily case counts had increased from about 1,700 early last week, to nearly 1,900 as of Saturday’s update.
It remains too early to tell whether those upticks are a short-term aberration or if they will endure — and some reporting of statistics might be affected by the end-of-year holidays. It’s something that will be closely monitored as we head further into January — and officials already were watching for signs of any case increases that might be tied to holiday gatherings.
COVID-19 vaccinations continue around the state. As of Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health, just over 57,000 people had received at least one of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines; that figure was not updated on Sunday. Health care workers and long-term care facility residents have priority for the limited number of doses currently available.
The state has so far received nearly 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and nearly 128,000 of the Moderna vaccine.
