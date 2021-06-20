MANKATO — There was only one newly reported case of COVID-19 in the nine-county region Sunday — in Blue Earth County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region's other eight counties all reported no additional cases of the virus Sunday.
Only single digit new cases have been reported in the nine-county region so far in June, with the last double-digit caseload reported on May 28, with 12 cases.
Statewide, the number of newly confirmed cases of the virus is also dropping to levels not seen since last year, when the pandemic began.
But Minnesota's Sunday total was 127, slightly higher than Saturday's statewide tally of 119 new cases.
Still, the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Minnesota over the past week has fallen below 1 percent.
A month ago Minnesota was averaging a rate above 3 percent; last November the average climbed above 14 percent.
The milestone in Sunday's update from state health officials is another sign that the pandemic continues to recede in Minnesota. Daily case counts remain at levels not seen since April 2020. Hospitalizations and ICU needs are receding rapidly.
Nine newly reported deaths on Sunday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,545. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
About 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.
Case counts had crept up across the state during April following a massive spike in late November and early December. Now, though, the numbers are low and falling in every age group and region.
