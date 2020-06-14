MANKATO — A second Blue Earth County resident has died from COVID-19 according to the Minnesota Department of Health, with two new positive cases reported in the county Sunday, bringing the total to 163. The resident who died was in their 90s.
Faribault County was the only other county with additional positive cases in the nine-county region, with one new case reported and a total of 27 positive cases of the virus.
Statewide, a total of 30,471 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 26,090 no longer require isolation. There were 311 new cases in Minnesota Sunday and 369 patients remain hospitalized due to complications from the virus. The MDH reported 15 deaths statewide on Sunday, with a total of 1,298.
Healthcare workers have tested 417,710 Minnesotans for COVID-19, with an additional 9,685 tested Sunday.
The pace of Minnesota’s COVID-19 outbreak has slowed significantly in recent weeks — though thousands remain sick and there’s no guarantee the situation will continue to improve.
Over the past week, the state has averaged less than 400 new cases per day — still a lot, but far less than the 700 daily cases the state was seeing in late May. And this decline in new cases has happened even as the state tests more people for the disease: an average of more than 10,000 per day, up from about 7,500 per day in late May.
In response to the disease, state officials shut down much of the state starting in late March, closing down bars and restaurants, sporting arenas and salons. Other businesses that remained open closed their offices and had many of their employees work from home.
For the past month, Gov. Tim Walz has gradually lifted many of these restrictions. Restaurants and salons are
These continued restrictions have proved controversial, with many people backing them as necessary for public health, while others say the restrictions should be eased. This weekend, the Legislature took up the question but was unable to find consensus, with the Republican-controlled Senate voting to end Walz’s public health emergency powers, and the DFL-controlled House voting against ending them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.