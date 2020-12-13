MANKATO — A Watonwan County resident between the ages of 70-74 was one of 85 Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 Sunday, and all but two area counties reported new cases in the double digits.
Blue Earth County reported 32 new cases of the virus, followed by 30 in Faribault County and 16 each in Martin and Nicollet counties.
Waseca County had 14, followed by 10 each in Brown and Le Sueur counties, nine cases in Watonwan County and four in Sibley County.
The grim death toll continues as the number of new cases and hospital admissions each day continues to trend downward. The test positivity rate also dropped to below 9 percent for the first time since October.
Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,439 new cases, with a total of 378,823.
The newest numbers put Minnesota’s total of confirmed or probable cases at more than 378,000 to date. In about 90 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
The average number of new cases reported each day over the past week is about 4,014 — the lowest that number has been since the first week of November. It peaked at more than 7,100 in late November.
The average number of new COVID-related hospital admissions each day over the past week dropped below 190 on Sunday — the first time that’s happened in a month.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 72,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 39,000 among people ages 20 to 24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 26,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.
It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
