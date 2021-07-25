NEW ULM — After Dena Iverson’s daughter Cassie was stillborn in 2019, Iverson would visit her daughter’s memorial at New Ulm Cemetery. She would think about all the other mothers and fathers who had lost a child, couples grappling with infertility, or women who had a miscarriage without a space to grieve and reflect.
“When I would go visit her, I noticed that there wasn’t a space for people to go visit,” Iverson recalled. “Say if you had a miscarriage, you don’t have a place to go visit and have that quiet time to reflect on your baby. So, I thought, ‘New Ulm needs something.’”
Iverson reached out to other grieving mothers to form Mommas on a Mission in 2020, including her friend, Rachel Lang, of New Ulm, who worked at Iverson’s day care business while Iverson was in the hospital giving birth to Cassie.
“I was actually at her house subbing for her when she lost her baby,” Lang said. “A couple months down the road, she had this dream that she wanted a place where moms and dads could grieve those losses. I had another miscarriage myself and it spurred me to want to help.”
Lang said having a group of like-minded people to talk through their feelings has been therapeutic, especially in our fast-paced society that tends to focus on “getting over it,” rather than facing grief head on as a process that takes time on the path to healing.
“I feel like for those who have had losses, it’s nice to have a safe place where people understand what you’ve been through, and you can continue to grieve because the rest of the world kind of thinks it’s one and done and you’re moving on,” Lang said. “You think about it and little things trigger you, so it’s nice to have those other caring faces.”
The women raised close to $20,000 through local donations and a silent auction for the creation and installation of Angel Monument, erected at New Ulm Cemetery in June. The granite structure, made by New Ulm Monument, features a woman holding her infant with wings and a poem entitled, “Heaven Will Hold You,” by Wendy Silva.
The women held a ceremony for the hand-sculpted monument and adjacent memorial benches Sunday along Cemetery Avenue near the cemetery's entrance on Highway 14. The space is intended for anyone affected by infertility, miscarriages, still birth and infant and child loss.
“Miscarriage and infertility are often private struggles," said Nate Scharf, pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran church in New Ulm, who read scripture and led the group of about 70 people in prayer at Sunday's dedication ceremony.
"When there’s a baby, oftentimes, there’s a service or a public opportunity for grieving or support, but with a miscarriage, unless they let people know, they often grieve alone," he said. "This is a place where people can come, reflect, and find comfort."
As the store manager at New Ulm Monument, the company that created the memorial, Elise Schumacher said she was very aware of the need for supporting mothers and families who have suffered a loss, because it’s a lot more common than people think. Nearly 20% of all women experience a miscarriage at some point in their lives, according to Mayo Clinic Health System.
“It's an honor to work alongside Dena and the other women in this,” Schumacher said. “Hopefully it becomes a place of healing for many other families.”
A decade after suffering several miscarriages, Ann Vote, of New Ulm, decided to go on Facebook Live to talk about her experience of miscarriage and loss. Soon she found herself becoming good friends with other women who knew exactly what she was going through, especially after feeling like she couldn’t talk to anyone about the kind of grief that can go on for years, even decades later.
“Once I opened up online about my situation, meeting these women who have all had similar yet extremely different journeys, was even more empowering to speak out about miscarriage that so many women go through but don’t talk about,” Vote said. “It’s crazy that it’s so common and yet it’s not out in the public eye that there are resources and people ready and willing to listen and to support you.”
Vote credits the wider community, and several Thrivent Action Team grants for making the dream of Angel Monument a reality. Mommas on a Mission began discussing the idea a year ago, and six months after they began their fundraising campaign, people had donated $18,000 for the memorial through the sale of t-shirts, a silent auction held last year and a GoFundMe campaign. Iverson raised the remainder by selling tumblers for donations.
“We learned, especially through starting this project, that there are so many people out there that have never even talked about their loss until we started giving that message out,” said Paige Hawkins, of Mankato, who lost her son Wyatt a few months after Iverson lost Cassie.
“We even had a family who lost their child in 1941 that is now speaking out about it and talking about their loved one,” she added. “So, it’s getting that word out and letting people know that there are so many of us that are there and that can help.”
That family chose to have their child’s name engraved on one of the patio pavers the monument sits on. While a few others have been completed, anyone can adopt an engraved paver memorializing and remembering their loved ones for $100.
“A few have been completed already, but there’s hundreds of them, and they’re up for grabs,” Lang said.
Mommas on a Mission held a cemetery walk last October to commemorate Infertility Awareness Month, and they plan to do it again this fall to make the public walk an annual gathering for people to remember and reflect on their loved ones.
Iverson said she’s discovered the more she and others share their stories, the more other people are opening up about their own experiences, and it helps to push back on the stigma of expressing grief and loss.
“Once you start talking about loss and your struggles, it’s crazy how many people have experienced it,” she said.
For more information on the memorial, go to facebook.com/Our-Little-Angels-Memorial-113427507251012
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.