Greater Mankato’s season of outdoor games and tournaments is in full swing, bringing outside streams of revenue to the area as teams and families come to spend.
The Peppers Classic has brought 96 fastpitch girls softball teams to the region this weekend, fueling the local economy as visitors purchase lodging, food and gas for the weekend. This year, with the tournament back without COVID-19 restrictions, these benefits are expected to expand for businesses near the fields in play.
“It has a huge impact on tourism from the standpoint that those teams are staying in our local hotels and eating at local restaurants and engaging in other activities when not on the field,” said Joy Leafblad, Visit Mankato's sports and special events director.
Committee Chairman of the Mankato Area Girl’s Fastpitch Association Board John Considine said the Peppers Classic has brought about 4,000 people to the area this year, with each household spending an average of $750. He said this could generate about $1 million for the local economy.
Holding the tournament the weekend prior to the Fourth of July, when many residents are out of town, is especially helpful to boost revenue, Considine said. Hotels are at 97% occupancy during the tournament, according to Leafblad.
“It’s great on a holiday weekend to be a destination for something, and people are deciding they want to spend time in this community because they’ve had good experiences in the past and enjoy the festivities and community amenities when they’re not at the softball fields,” Considine said.
“It really speaks to what a tournament like this can do.”
Gerry Burke, general manager of Mankato's Holiday Inn, said the hotel has bounced back from recent difficult years with the help of local events like the Classic. He said the hotel is hosting five teams this year.
“To have a tournament of this magnitude for this weekend is awesome,” Burke said. “We struggled last summer significantly, but we’ve come back since August.”
This is the second Peppers Classic tournament that has affected the Comfort Inn & Suites in Mankato. Manager David Kamm said this year, teams sold out the hotel about six months ahead of the event.
According to Kamm, the biggest challenge with operating at full capacity during the Classic is providing enough staff to accommodate all guests.
“Worker shortages, like for everyone else, is our number one concern,” Kamm said. “From my sales manager to myself, we all end up cleaning rooms sometimes.”
Considine said the tournament has the potential to drive more tourism to Mankato from outside of the state. This year, teams came from Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Canada, and the construction of the youth softball complex at Thomas Park expected to wrap up next summer will provide space for more teams to participate in the coming years.
“With more fields here, we’ll be able to really push that recruitment effort for teams to come here, and let them know that the tournament is going to be able to grow and run even more efficiently with that added capacity,” Considine said.
Jeremy Dick drove with his family from Omaha, Nebraska, so his daughter could play in the Classic. He said the team ate at The 507 restaurant in Downtown Mankato on their first night and are planning on getting to know the area while they are here.
“One of the things we always like to do when we travel is kind of check out places and go to places that are local,” Dick said. “I can get Buffalo Wild Wings anywhere.”
Co-owner of The 507 Isaiah Pitchford said he's been happy to see higher foot traffic nearby and has so far received multiple large reservations at the restaurant from teams.
“I enjoy when the city of Mankato does things like this,” Pitchford said. “Any sort of gathering, whether it’s sports-related or entertainment, is really good for all businesses … The more that we can do for the community and for the surrounding areas, the better.”
