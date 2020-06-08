ARLINGTON — Authorities have released the names of the man and woman who were seriously injured in a motorcycle-deer crash early Saturday evening about 7 miles northeast of Arlington.

Curtis Allen Bechtold, 59, and his passenger, Carmen Renee Bechtold, 55, both of Monticello, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, the State Patrol said.

Both were transported Saturday Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia; however, a spokeswoman said Monday neither was listed as a patient at that hospital.

The Bechtolds were riding a Harley Davidson headed north on Highway 5 at 5:16 p.m. and were near the intersection of 170th Avenue in Sibley County when the motorcycle struck a deer.

