MANKATO — It’s been a couple years since Autumn Kilian, 4, has been able to visit her grandmother, Deb Kilian, and her grandfather at their home in Custer, South Dakota.
“The last time we were out here was just about two years ago, so half of her life,” said Autumn’s mother, Megan Kilian. “She asked, ‘what does grandma’s house look like? To me, that’s very sad, especially when we’re used to being out here twice a year, and we’re used to them coming to our house two times a year.”
A winter storm prevented them from making the near eight-hour drive from their home in Good Thunder to their grandparent’s house to celebrate Christmas at the end of 2019. Then only three months later, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
But on Saturday, Megan Kilian and her two daughters could hardly contain their excitement as they approached their grandparents’ house.
Last August, during the height of the pandemic, they waved at each other and spoke from a distance for a brief visit at a halfway point between Custer and Good Thunder, but prior to that, their last visit to Custer was the summer before, in 2019.
Since then, they’ve had to rely a lot more on technology and phone calls to stay in touch.
“I have Kids Messenger, and I’ll call and text her a lot,” said Anna Kilian, 9, Autumn’s older sister.
Megan Kilian said her parents getting vaccinated led she and her kids to take the trip for a visit for the first time after being apart for so long. Her father got vaccinated first, and as soon as her mother had a date for her second vaccination, Kilian was already looking at her calendar and making plans to catch up in person.
“As soon as my mom got hers, she called me and told me the day she was scheduled for,” Kilian said. “I looked at the calendar and said, ‘Ok – six weeks from that date.’ That’s the day we can be in Custer.”
Due to an extended period of time apart, they opted not just to stay for Mother’s Day weekend, but for an extra week after that.
While they had an outing planned to visit Bear County USA, a drive-thru wildlife park in the Black Hills, Megan Kilian said they were primarily just looking forward to simply enjoying each other’s company.
“Even when we get together, it’s not about going and doing stuff,” she said. “It’s being together and talking – just sitting on the couch and planning what we’re having for dinner the following day or just talking about work stuff. It’s really being present with her. That’s something we’ve really missed out on.”
As families gathered for Mother’s Day near and afar, this year had a more relaxed feel compared to last year’s holiday, when mask-mandates and high infection rates required more caution and limited social interaction, especially for seniors living in assisted living facilities, which have just recently opened back up to visitors.
Marsha Murphy, of North Mankato, was not only able to see, but hug her mother, Lois Piper, in-person to celebrate her 90th birthday with family. It was the first time they were able to see each other in person for nine months.
That visit followed a KEYC story commemorating her birthday milestone.
“She always said she wanted to be a celebrity,” Murphy said. “Before her 90th birthday, Stacy Steinhagen of KEYC had heard about me trying to get cards together for my mother’s birthday. She probably got close to 100 cards. My mother was so amazed and could not believe it. I said, ‘Do you know how many people got to see this? You’re special.’ She was so happy, and it really was her best birthday.”
Prior to that, their last in-person get together was outside her mother’s window at her assisted living facility in Blaine last year.
“We had gone up there and had a window visit,” Murphy said. “It was hard because my mom had to use a cellphone and she couldn’t hear very well. It would have been nice if we could have opened the window, but they wouldn’t let us do that. But it’s always great to see her no matter what.”
Prior to the pandemic, Murphy would visit her about once a month. She said her mother loves to write, so they frequently exchanged letters to stay in touch, with Piper sharing stories about her formative years in the 1930’s and ‘40s. Murphy said she continues to learn new things about her mother’s life even now.
“When she was a girl, she got to be a pitcher on her baseball team for quite a while,” Murphy said. “She said she was a good pitcher. She was born around 1932 and I didn’t know they let girls be pitchers back then.
“I think the older she’s getting, she just wants to share what she can,” Murphy added. “She has a really good memory and I’m just amazed by the things she remembers.”
Margaret Hageman, of Mankato, was able to visit her mother for the first time recently after Willow Brook Senior Living Cooperative loosened restrictions on visits.
“I visited her yesterday (Saturday), but she’s not ready to come out into the community yet — she’s more comfortable having her kids come and visit.” Hageman said, as she picnicked with her daughter and grandchildren at Seven Mile Creek Park Sunday afternoon.
Hageman and her husband, who raised their own children in the Twin Cities, decided to return to Mankato to be closer not only to her mother, but her grandchildren and daughter, Erin Hageman, of St. Peter.
When they met at the park a month ago, before they were all vaccinated, the family wore masks, but this time around was a little more relaxed.
“We’re spending time outside as opposed to each other’s homes, but we’re all vaccinated and not wearing masks,” Erin Hageman said.
Prior to being vaccinated, Margaret Hageman and her husband would read bedtime stories to their grandkids on the front porch through a window as the kids were falling asleep.
But even though first-dose vaccinations have surpassed 60% among Minnesotans from age 16 and above, and Gov. Tim Walz loosened restrictions again last week, they’re still maintaining a cautious optimism about the pandemic’s trajectory.
“We don’t think it’s over yet,” Margaret Hageman said. “We think there will be an ebb and flow to this, but we’re moving in the right direction.
At Sibley Park, a group of multi-generational families and friends celebrated Mother’s Day with a large spread of food and hors d’oeuvres, an annual tradition they haven’t skipped yet.
It began 35 years ago with two young mothers, Robin Boeke and lifelong friend Eileen Abel, who has since passed away, as a chance to unwind and take a break by treating themselves to some champagne and strawberries every Mother’s Day before going back home to spend the rest of the day with their families.
“We’ve done it every year since, and then our daughters started to come, and then our granddaughters and grandsons started to come,” Boeke said.
Rain or shine, warm or cold, they haven’t missed a year, including last year.
“We spread ourselves out and didn’t have quite as many people, but we were still here,” Boeke said. “(Now) everyone’s had their vaccines, so we all feel a little happier to be able to do more things.”
